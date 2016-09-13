Risk of frost Tuesday night
Fall weather is definitely beginning to creep into southern Manitoba.
It will be evident Tuesday but will get warmer for the weekend.
Tuesday
Mainly cloudy through the afternoon.
Looking for a high of 12 C.
Clearing this evening with a risk of frost.
Dropping to a low of 4 C.
Wednesday
Sunny and clear throughout Wednesday.
A southwest wind will gust from 20-kilometres an hour to 40 early in the afternoon.
The temperature should reach 20 C.
Overnight, a low of 10 C.
Thursday
Cloudy with showers Thursday.
Southern Manitoba should reach a high of 19 C.
Periods of rain overnight with a low of 11 C.
For your latest forecast, check MyToba’s My Weather here.
—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca