Rainy Friday, showers begin Thursday evening
A rainy Friday is ahead in southern Manitoba.
Showers are set to begin Thursday evening.
Thursday
A sunny start to the day with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon.
Wind out of the south at 20-clicks in the afternoon.
Reaching for a high of 22 C.
Cloudy this evening and overnight Thursday.
We’re looking at around 10 to 20 mm of rainfall.
There’s a risk of a thunderstorm.
Dropping to a low of 13 C.
Friday
Periods of rain dropping 5 to 10 mm.
The north wind will gust between 30 and 50-kilometres.
We’re looking at a high of 17 C.
Cloudy with showers through the evening and overnight.
A low of 8 C.
Saturday
Southern Manitoba should reach a sunny high of 20 C.
Cooler overnight and clear with a low of 10 C.
For your latest forecast, check MyToba’s My Weather here.
—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca