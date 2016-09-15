Rainy Friday, showers begin Thursday evening

A rainy Friday is ahead in southern Manitoba.

Showers are set to begin Thursday evening.

Thursday

A sunny start to the day with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon.

Wind out of the south at 20-clicks in the afternoon.

Reaching for a high of 22 C.

Cloudy this evening and overnight Thursday.

We’re looking at around 10 to 20 mm of rainfall.

There’s a risk of a thunderstorm.

Dropping to a low of 13 C.

Friday

Periods of rain dropping 5 to 10 mm.

The north wind will gust between 30 and 50-kilometres.

We’re looking at a high of 17 C.

Cloudy with showers through the evening and overnight.

A low of 8 C.

Saturday

Southern Manitoba should reach a sunny high of 20 C.

Cooler overnight and clear with a low of 10 C.

For your latest forecast, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca