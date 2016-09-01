Long weekend brings mixed weather

MANITOBA — The front half of your long weekend is going to be sunny and hot.

The back end is going to be cloudy and quite damp with temperatures in the low 20’s.

Thursday

Mainly sunny in southern Manitoba Thursday.

Wind will pick up from the southeast at 30-kilometres an hour gusting to 50 during the morning.

Expecting to reach a high of 24 C.

Clear overnight with the gusts of wind continuing.

The temperature should drop to a low of 16 C.

Friday

A mix of sun and cloud Friday.

A south wind will gust from 40 to 60-kilometres an hour.

We’re looking at a high of 27 C with a humidex of 32 C.

Cloudy periods and windy overnight with a low of 18 C.

Saturday

A mix of sun and cloud on Saturday.

The temperature should reach 26 C.

Cloudy periods overnight with a low of 13 C.

For your latest forecast, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca