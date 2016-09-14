Cool end to work week, warm weekend

Southern Manitoba will end the week on a cool note.

It should rebound to give us a much warmer weekend.

Wednesday

Sunny Wednesday afternoon, but becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon.

The wind will be out of the southwest at 20-clicks.

A high of 20 C in southern Manitoba.

Clearing late this evening with the wind becoming calm.

The temperature should drop to 10 C overnight.

Thursday

Increasing cloudiness Thursday with a 20-kilometre south wind in the morning.

Rain rolls in with showers in the afternoon.

Looking for a high of 21 C.

There will be enough of a humidex to make that feel more like 26.

Rain overnight and dropping to a low of 14 C.

Friday

Cloudy Friday and cooler with showers through the day and night.

Reaching for a high of 16 C.

Dropping to a low of 6 C.

For your latest forecast, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca