Cool end to work week, warm weekend
Southern Manitoba will end the week on a cool note.
It should rebound to give us a much warmer weekend.
Wednesday
Sunny Wednesday afternoon, but becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon.
The wind will be out of the southwest at 20-clicks.
A high of 20 C in southern Manitoba.
Clearing late this evening with the wind becoming calm.
The temperature should drop to 10 C overnight.
Thursday
Increasing cloudiness Thursday with a 20-kilometre south wind in the morning.
Rain rolls in with showers in the afternoon.
Looking for a high of 21 C.
There will be enough of a humidex to make that feel more like 26.
Rain overnight and dropping to a low of 14 C.
Friday
Cloudy Friday and cooler with showers through the day and night.
Reaching for a high of 16 C.
Dropping to a low of 6 C.
—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca