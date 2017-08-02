banner20

South Perimeter Getting Face Lift But Not Soon

Hal Anderson
Posted: August 2nd at 9:00am Featured, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – The province is hiring a consulting firm to help turn the south Perimeter Highway into a “modern freeway.” Infrastructure Minister Blaine Pedersen says everything is on the table, everything from interchanges to maybe even a St. Norbert bypass which the New Democrats suggested before the election.

But don’t expect to see anything soon. The Pallister government is giving the consultants two years before their report is due. No indication how much any of this might cost.

The first order of business would be to replace the road itself which is about 50 years old.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , ,
Watch for Hal's Thoughts at the start of each week on MyToba. He talks with his weather expert buddy Bruce Johnson on MyToba every weekend. Hal Anderson Weekends airs on 680 CJOB every Saturday & Sunday morning between 7 & 10. He owns his own multimedia company, Hal Anderson Productions Limited.
Related Posts
“Significant” Amount Of Cash Found In St. James
Don’t Fall For This Fake News
Very Busy Summer For STARS!
Woman Admits to Killing Fiance During Trip

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.