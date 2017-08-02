South Perimeter Getting Face Lift But Not Soon

WINNIPEG, MB – The province is hiring a consulting firm to help turn the south Perimeter Highway into a “modern freeway.” Infrastructure Minister Blaine Pedersen says everything is on the table, everything from interchanges to maybe even a St. Norbert bypass which the New Democrats suggested before the election.

But don’t expect to see anything soon. The Pallister government is giving the consultants two years before their report is due. No indication how much any of this might cost.

The first order of business would be to replace the road itself which is about 50 years old.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File