Snowy Start To Week In Winnipeg And Southern MB

WINNIPEG, MB — Snow is returning to Winnipeg and southern Manitoba Monday afternoon.

We have a windchill hovering around -30 C and sunshine is expected return Wednesday.

Monday

Becoming cloudy Monday afternoon with snow.

A northeast wind at 20-kilometres an hour.

Looking for a high of -15 C, but feeling closer to -27 C with the windchill.

Around 2 to 4 cm of snow in Winnipeg and southern Manitoba Monday night and overnight.

Wind north at 20-clicks.

Dropping to a low of -19 C with the windchill making it feel more like -29 C.

Tuesday

Cloudy with flurries continuing in Winnipeg and southern Manitoba through Tuesday.

Wind north at 20-clicks an hour.

We’re looking at a high of -18 C and a windchill of -29 C.

Cloudy periods with a chance of flurries and a low of -25 C overnight.

Wednesday

Sunny Wednesday with a high of -18 C in southern Manitoba.

Clear overnight.

The temperature should drop to -22 C.

For your latest forecast, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News