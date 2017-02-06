Snowy Start To Week In Winnipeg And Southern MB
WINNIPEG, MB — Snow is returning to Winnipeg and southern Manitoba Monday afternoon.
We have a windchill hovering around -30 C and sunshine is expected return Wednesday.
Monday
Becoming cloudy Monday afternoon with snow.
A northeast wind at 20-kilometres an hour.
Looking for a high of -15 C, but feeling closer to -27 C with the windchill.
Around 2 to 4 cm of snow in Winnipeg and southern Manitoba Monday night and overnight.
Wind north at 20-clicks.
Dropping to a low of -19 C with the windchill making it feel more like -29 C.
Tuesday
Cloudy with flurries continuing in Winnipeg and southern Manitoba through Tuesday.
Wind north at 20-clicks an hour.
We’re looking at a high of -18 C and a windchill of -29 C.
Cloudy periods with a chance of flurries and a low of -25 C overnight.
Wednesday
Sunny Wednesday with a high of -18 C in southern Manitoba.
Clear overnight.
The temperature should drop to -22 C.
For your latest forecast, check MyToba’s My Weather here.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News