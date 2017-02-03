More Snow For Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – Snow today in Winnipeg and again on Saturday, Monday, and Tuesday.

Saturday

We’ll have clouds most of the day with periods of light snow beginning in the morning, potentially 2 cm. The winds will be from the north at 20 km in the afternoon. The high will should reach minus 11.

Sunday

A nice sunny day in store with highs expected to reach only minus 17 with a low of minus 20 in the evening.

Monday and Tuesday

Cloudy both days with periods of snow and remaining cold with highs of just minus 17.

The temperatures remain in the minus double digits for the week ahead and the forecast is warming up later in February, check your community on MyToba Weather by clicking here.

-Kevin Klein, MyToba News