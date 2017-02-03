streetside

More Snow For Winnipeg

Kevin Klein
Posted: February 3rd at 12:30pm Featured, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – Snow today in Winnipeg and again on Saturday, Monday, and Tuesday.

Saturday

We’ll have clouds most of the day with periods of light snow beginning in the morning, potentially 2 cm. The winds will be from the north at 20 km in the afternoon. The high will should reach minus 11.

Sunday

A nice sunny day in store with highs expected to reach only minus 17 with a low of minus 20 in the evening.

Monday and Tuesday

Cloudy both days with periods of snow and remaining cold with highs of just minus 17.

The temperatures remain in the minus double digits for the week ahead and the forecast is warming up later in February, check your community on MyToba Weather by clicking here.

-Kevin Klein, MyToba News

 

Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
