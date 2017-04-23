Snow Is Coming To Southern Manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB – A storm system is on the way, and is expected to bring snowfall to southern Manitoba – including Winnipeg.

The Red River Valley and southeast Manitoba could see significant snowfall, with 10 cm or more expected in some areas during Monday, and into the evening.

Closer towards Sprague and the US border, rain and ice pellets will change to snow throughout Monday and Monday evening.

Environment Canada may be issuing snowfall warnings later today.

The system is expected to be out of Manitoba by Tuesday morning.

The areas in grey in the map below will be affected by the snowfall:

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News