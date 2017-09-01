Slow Down In School Zones

WINNIPEG, MB – Kids aren’t back in class until next week but slower speeds in school zones are in effect now.

Unless you want a very costly ticket, don’t go any faster than 30 kilometers an hour in a school zone from Monday to Friday between seven o’clock in the morning and 5:30 in the afternoon.

And if you’re wondering why they start enforcing school zone speeds before school has even started, police say it’s just easier that way because school starts on a different day every year.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File