Slip Slidin’ Away

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg streets are slushy and greasy as the first of about 10 centimetres of snow falls. This car slid into a curb on Broadway at Maryland and apparently can’t carry on without some help as its flashers are going. Some areas of Southern Manitoba could get as much as 20 centimetres according to Environment Canada’s snowfall warning. Hal Anderson, MyToba News

