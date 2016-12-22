streetside

Slightly Cooler Weekend In Southern Manitoba

Andrew McCrea
MANITOBA — Slightly cooler over the weekend with next week looking much like this one.

Snow — a lot of it — is expected starting Christmas Day on Sunday through Boxing Day.

MyToba is following a storm system expected to dump 30cm of snow for the holidays.

Thursday

Mainly sunny Thursday in southern Manitoba.

Wind out of the southwest at 30-clicks an hour.

Looking for a high of -1 C.

A few clouds overnight with a south wind at 20-clicks becoming light overnight.

Dropping to a low of -9 C.

Friday

Mainly sunny Friday in southern Manitoba.

The temperature should reach -6 C.

Clear overnight with a low of -11 C.

Saturday

A mix of sun and cloud Saturday in southern Manitoba.

We should reach a high of -10 C.

Cloudy with a chance of flurries and cooler overnight with a low of -12 C.

For your latest forecast, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

