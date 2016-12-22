Slightly Cooler Weekend In Southern Manitoba
MANITOBA — Slightly cooler over the weekend with next week looking much like this one.
Snow — a lot of it — is expected starting Christmas Day on Sunday through Boxing Day.
MyToba is following a storm system expected to dump 30cm of snow for the holidays.
Thursday
Mainly sunny Thursday in southern Manitoba.
Wind out of the southwest at 30-clicks an hour.
Looking for a high of -1 C.
A few clouds overnight with a south wind at 20-clicks becoming light overnight.
Dropping to a low of -9 C.
Friday
Mainly sunny Friday in southern Manitoba.
The temperature should reach -6 C.
Clear overnight with a low of -11 C.
Saturday
A mix of sun and cloud Saturday in southern Manitoba.
We should reach a high of -10 C.
Cloudy with a chance of flurries and cooler overnight with a low of -12 C.
For your latest forecast, check MyToba’s My Weather here.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News