Slew Of Charges For Winnipeg Thief

WINNIPEG, MB. — A 38-year-old Winnipeg man is facing charges for a rash of commercial break and enters.

Nineteen separate incidents occurred between March 1st and 12th, 2017 throughout Winnipeg.

Damages exceed $20,000 with the estimated value of property stolen totaling over $15,000.

Late Monday night around 11:45pm, officers spotted a vehicle that was believed to be connected to the investigation.

It fled, so the Air-1 chopper was called in. The vehicle was found a short time later in the 200-block of Polar Avenue.

Clinton Garry Quesnel faces a slew of charges including 17 counts of Break, Enter and Theft, eight counts of Fail to Comply Recognizance, Flight While Pursued by Police, Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle, and two counts of Break and Enter with Intent.

He remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File