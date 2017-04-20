Six Young Manitoba Musicians Selected For Canada Orchestra Tour

Winnipeg, MB. – Six Manitoba musicians have been selected for the prestigious 2017 National Youth Orchestra to perform a 12-city tour on behalf of the Government of Canada in celebration of Canada’s sesquicentennial.

Selected as one of just 40 Canada 150 Signature Projects by the Government of Canada, NYO Canada’s Edges of Canada tour brings the best and brightest of our nation’s young artists to 12 cities coast to coast to coast during July and August, in free concerts to be performed and webcast live to all Canadians.

The tour includes exciting first-time collaborations with the National Youth Choir and Indigenous artists from across the country, and will include a magnificent repertoire of classical music by Strauss, Ravel, and Mussorgsky, plus a youth response to Truth and Reconciliation, and a message of unity, healing, and hope for all Canadians.

Local musicians selected from over 500 auditions include:

• Alexander Moroz (Viola)

• Emily Rekrut-Pressey (Viola)

• John Sellick (Viola)

• Daniel Preun (Bassoon)

• Kristy Tucker (Bassoon)

• Miles Thomsen (Trumpet)

Manitoba audiences wishing to see the performance can reserve tickets to the concert taking place on August 3rd at the Centennial Concert Hall. The concert is generously supported locally by Gail Asper and will be presented by the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra.

“For more than 57 years, NYO Canada has been the orchestral training academy for young musicians aspiring to professional careers in music,” says Executive Director Barbara Smith. “We are very grateful to TD Bank, the Government of Canada, VIA Rail, KPMG, Bank of Montreal, and more than 200 foundations, corporations and individual donors who have made this historic tour possible.”

