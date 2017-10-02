Six Charged After Violent Winnipeg Home Invasion

WINNIPEG, MB. — Six people are facing charges after a violent home invasion in Winnipeg.

It happened back on Wednesday, September 20th around 6:00am in the 1100-block of Selkirk Avenue.

The victim told police an unknown number of people forced their way into his home and assaulted him.

They were reportedly armed with guns, demanded money, and fled with the victim’s keys and two vehicles.

Around 1:30am the next day, Winnipeg police spotted one of the stolen vehicle near Main Street and Bannerman Avenue.

It was stopped and a 21-year-old woman was taken into custody.

Police say she had 7.5-grams of meth on her.

A week later on September 27th around 2:00am, Winnipeg police spotted the second stolen vehicle.

It was stopped at Charles Street and Manitoba Avenue.

A man and three women were taken into custody.

Police searched the vehicle and recovered pepper spray, .60-grams of meth, score sheets, scales, and several cellphones.

Winnipeg’s Tactical Support Team was called in to the 1600-block of Ross Avenue on September 30th around 3:45pm.

Someone had reported seeing a firearm at this location.

Investigators searched and recovered five shotgun shells and an inoperable shotgun inside a home there.

A man and woman were taken into custody and the man was identified as the home invading robber.

The following people have been charged:

Mark David Hurdon

26-years-old of Winnipeg

Break & Enter with Intent

Armed Robbery Using a Restricted Firearm or Prohibited Firearm

Assault with a Weapon

Possess Weapon

Four counts of Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Two counts of Possess Firearm, Restricted/prohibited Weapon or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order

Two counts of Possession of Firearm Knowing it’s Possession is Unauthorized

Nicole Charlene Brunet

25-years-old of Winnipeg

Possess Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Two counts of Possess Weapon

Two counts of Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon

Possession of a Scheduled Substance of the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Nine counts of Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Ava Sarah Sinclair

21-years-old of Winnipeg

Possess Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Possession of a Scheduled Substance – Methamphetamine

Two counts of Fail to Comply with Recognizance

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Catherine Lynn Angus

40 years-old of Winnipeg

Possess Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Two counts of Possess Weapon

Two counts of Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon

Possession of a Scheduled Substance of the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Drive without Licence or with invalid licence

Jordan Andrew Chartrand

22-years-old of Winnipeg

Possess Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Two counts of Possess Weapon

Two counts of Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon

Possession of a Scheduled Substance of the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Four counts of Fail to Comply with recognizance

Heather Elizabeth Pitsaniuk

20-years-old of Winnipeg

Possess Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Two counts of Possess Weapon

Two counts of Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Knowing its Possession if Unauthorized

Possession of a Scheduled Substance of the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Two counts of Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Two counts of Possession of Firearm, Restricted/Prohibited Weapon or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File