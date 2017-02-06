Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Six Arrested In Winnipeg Drug Raid

Andrew McCrea
Posted: February 6th at 7:30pm Featured, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB — Six people have been arrested as part of a drug raid in Winnipeg’s Elmwood neighbourhood.

It happened Sunday afternoon around 12:15pm in the 200-block of Midwinter Avenue.

Winnipeg police received a report of a man possibly armed with a gun.

The East District Community Support, District 3 Community Support, Uniform Patrol, and the Tactical Support Team swooped in.

A witness at the scene tells MyToba.ca they saw three of the suspects, all female, be placed in police cars.

Methamphetamine, marijuana, and replica firearms (such as bb or pellet guns) were seized from the home.

All six accused are facing numerous drug related offences.

Three were released on a promise to appear while the other three remain behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

With files from MyToba’s Spencer Fernando

Photo courtesy Google Street View

Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
