Six Arrested In Winnipeg Drug Raid

WINNIPEG, MB — Six people have been arrested as part of a drug raid in Winnipeg’s Elmwood neighbourhood.

It happened Sunday afternoon around 12:15pm in the 200-block of Midwinter Avenue.

Winnipeg police received a report of a man possibly armed with a gun.

The East District Community Support, District 3 Community Support, Uniform Patrol, and the Tactical Support Team swooped in.

A witness at the scene tells MyToba.ca they saw three of the suspects, all female, be placed in police cars.

Methamphetamine, marijuana, and replica firearms (such as bb or pellet guns) were seized from the home.

All six accused are facing numerous drug related offences.

Three were released on a promise to appear while the other three remain behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

With files from MyToba’s Spencer Fernando

Photo courtesy Google Street View