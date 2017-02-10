Sir Ben Kingsley Back In Winnipeg For Movie Shoot

WINNIPEG, MB — Sir Ben Kingsley will be back in Winnipeg to shoot a new film.

The David Raymond-directed psychological thriller, Nomis, will begin production later in February.

It also stars Henry Cavill and Alexandra Daddario.

The film follows an American police force pursuing an online predator, but they realize this crime only scratches the surface of what he’s done.

Fortitude International is producing the film along with Arise Pictures and Winnipeg’s Buffalo Gal Pictures.

Kingsley played an alcoholic hitman in John Dahl’s You Kill Me, which filmed in Winnipeg and was released in 2007.

Cavill recently played Superman and stars in this November’s Justice League.

Daddario stars in the big screen adaptation of Baywatch due this summer.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies