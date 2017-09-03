Singh Turns Jockey Race into Runaway

WINNIPEG, MB – It’s pretty much over now. With four days of racing left this season, Rohan Singh has a virtual lock on his fourth jockey title.

Not bad for a 52-year-old veteran.

On Saturday night, Singh won the first two races at the Downs. In Race 1, he rode Jack’sonaquest to victory for Elton Dickey and then, in Race 2, a $12,000 allowance, he guided the second best three-year-old filly on the grounds and the 2017 Manitoba Oaks champion, Tadaa, to another win.

With those two wins he put a stranglehold on the 2017 jockey title.

Singh now has 44 wins, 33 seconds and 31 thirds in 187 starts. He’s won $390,392. He’s finished in the money 108 times, a 57 per cent clip. Adolfo Morales, who led most of the season, is next with 36 wins, 33 seconds, 15 thirds and $412,386 in winnings in 131 starts while defending champion Christopher Husbands is now third with 33 wins, 31 seconds, 43 thirds and $321,223 in earnings in 202 rides.

Meanwhile, the trainers’ race has turned into a dogfight.

Defending champion Ton Gardipy Jr., is now tied for the lead with Don Schnell. Both trainers have 31 victories, albeit with quite a difference in starts. Gardipy has 31 wins, 25 seconds and 37 thirds with $270,749 in earnings in 197 starts. Schnell, on the other hand, has 31 wins, 17 seconds and nie thirds with $344,493 in earnings in just 81 starts. Elton Dickey is third with 30 wins and $245,884 in winnings in 142 starts.

Live racing returns to the Downs on Labor Day Monday. Post time for Race No. 1 is 1:30 p.m. Singh doesn’t have a ride until Race 3 when he mounts the 9-5 favorite, Twelve Tribes. He’s also on the 2-1 favorite, Parkfield, in Race 6.

There will also be racing on Friday, Sept. 8, Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday afternoon, Sept. 10. The $25,000 JW Sifton Stakes for three-year-olds, the $25,000 Gold Cup for older horses and the $25,000 Manitoba Matron for older fillies and mares will be held on Saturday while the younger horses will run in a pair of two-year-old Stakes races on Sunday – the $25,000 Winnipeg Futurity and the $25,000 Buffalo Stakes for Manitoba breds.

All evening racing begins at 7:30 p.m., all afternoon racing begins at 1:30.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo courtesy Assiniboia Downs