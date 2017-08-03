Singh Makes it a Race as the Derby Approaches

WINNIPEG, MB. – It’s Derby Week at Assiniboia Downs and as we head into three days of awesome live racing at the local track, three-time jockey champion Rohan Singh has decided to make it a race.

For most of this season, Adolfo Morales, the 46-year-old Peruvian veteran, has held the lead in the jockey standings at the Downs. And, to be fair, he still does. However, after last weekend, the 52-year-old Singh, who was born and raised in Guyana (both Riders live in Texas during the winter season), has cut Morales’ lead to just four wins.

Last weekend, Singh won one race – the first on Friday night – guiding home Cheertothenewyear for Ardell Sayler. Morales and No. 3, Kayla Pizarro, didn’t record a win so as we head into Manitoba Derby Weekend, Morales remains on top of the jockey standings with 30 wins, 20 seconds, 12 thirds and $294,986 in earnings in 81 starts. Singh is second with 26 wins, 18 seconds and 19 thirds with $203,144 in winnings in 117 starts. And, the young local rider, Pizarro is now third with 24 wins, 20 seconds, 28 thirds and $213,120 in 131 starts. Defending champion Christopher Husbands and Tyrone Nelson are tied for fourth with 20 wins each.

Meanwhile, on the trainer’s side, we’ll head into Derby Weekend with Elton Dickey on top with 26 wins, Don Schnell second with 22 wins, defending champion Tom Gardipy Jr. third with 20 wins and Shelley Brown fourth with 18 wins. The trainer’s race is a dandy.

This weekend, there will be three days of racing – Friday, Saturday and Monday. First post on Friday and Saturday is 7:30 while the first post on Monday, Manitoba Derby Day, is 1:30.

On Thursday, we’ll know the post positions for the $75,000 Manitoba Derby, a one-and-an-eighth mile race for three-year-olds.

And while Monday will be the richest day of racing at the 2017 Assiniboia Downs Meet, there are also two stakes races on Saturday night. Race 3 will be the $18,000 Koleana Overnight Stakes for fillies and mares three-year-olds and upward with 1-2 favorite C.J.’s Flair, trained by Murray Duncan and ridden by Adolfo Morales. And race 4 will be the $25,000 Graduation Stakes for two-year-old fillies featuring 2-1 favorite Kentucky-bred Hey Hey Run Away, trained by Ardell Sayler and ridden by Rohan Singh.

Then, on Monday, it’s the Manitoba Derby. Here at mytoba.ca, we’ll handicap the Derby on Saturday. It’s going to be a great weekend.

Scott Taylor, MyToba News

Photo by James Carey Lauder