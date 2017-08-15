Simple Ways To Elevate Your Wardrobe

WINNIPEG, MB – Fall is right around the corner – I know, I don’t want to think about it either. However, I’m sure you’ve noticed that fall clothing has already made its way into the stores. Now, hear me out, this isn’t a bad thing. Because most stores need to make room for fall stock. Which means SUMMER CLEARANCE sales! Woot! Woot! My favourite time of year because you can pick up investment pieces and closet staples at such a great price point. It’s also a great time to try out a new trend without breaking the bank.

A Casual Blazer – Whether you’re wearing jeans, leggings or jogger pants, a casual blazer will instantly dress up your look.

<br />

Simple White Tee – This should already be a closet staple for you. Why? Because it’s versatile! A white tee has endless styling possibilities – from layering under a slip dress or jumpsuit, tucked into a great pair of jeans or even with a pencil skirt. There nothing it doesn’t go with. Now is a great time to invest in some quality tee’s. I’ve linked up some shirts in different styles.

<br />

Bodysuit — Don’t underestimate the power of a good body suit. The fit is always flattering and the style options are endless.

<br />

Accessories – Jewellry is an easy way to dress up your daily wardrobe. A great pair of earrings, a statement necklace or rings can elevate a simple look.

<br />

Statement necklace

<br />

Shoes – A great pair of shoes can instantly elevate your look. Try opting for a statement shoe. Think detailed heels or embellished shoes, as they have become increasingly popular over the last couple of seasons. And they’re just so much fun to wear.

<br />

Structure tote — While you may need to wear a bag like this to work, if you opt for one on the weekends as well, you’ll be doing yourself a favor. I’ve linked up some totes that are perfect for work and play.

<br />

I would love to know which summer trends your loving. Tell me in the comment section.

Happy shopping!

Xo, Jackie