Showers expected through weekend
MANITOBA — The temperature spikes to 27 C on Sunday.
We won’t see the high in that range again until the end of next week.
Saturday
A mix of sun and cloud in southern Manitoba Saturday.
There’s a slight chance of showers with risk of a thunderstorm.
Looking for a high of 23 C.
Wind from the south at 20-kilometres an hour.
It will become light late in the evening.
Showers with risk of a thunderstorm continuing through the night.
Dropping to a low of 14 C.
Sunday
A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday.
Southern Manitoba should reach a high of 27 C.
The humidex will push that up to 32 C.
A 30-kilometre south wind will gust up to 50.
Cloudy with showers overnight.
Cooler with a low of 13 C.
Monday
Bright and sunny Monday.
A high of 24 C in southern Manitoba.
Clear with the temperature dropping to 10 C overnight.
For your latest forecast, check MyToba’s My Weather here.
—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca