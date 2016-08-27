Showers expected through weekend

MANITOBA — The temperature spikes to 27 C on Sunday.

We won’t see the high in that range again until the end of next week.

Saturday

A mix of sun and cloud in southern Manitoba Saturday.

There’s a slight chance of showers with risk of a thunderstorm.

Looking for a high of 23 C.

Wind from the south at 20-kilometres an hour.

It will become light late in the evening.

Showers with risk of a thunderstorm continuing through the night.

Dropping to a low of 14 C.

Sunday

A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday.

Southern Manitoba should reach a high of 27 C.

The humidex will push that up to 32 C.

A 30-kilometre south wind will gust up to 50.

Cloudy with showers overnight.

Cooler with a low of 13 C.

Monday

Bright and sunny Monday.

A high of 24 C in southern Manitoba.

Clear with the temperature dropping to 10 C overnight.

For your latest forecast, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca