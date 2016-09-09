Shots fired in Dauphin

DAUPHIN, MB – RCMP are investing after reports of shots fired and learning of a 29-year-old male, from Dauphin, who received a gunshot wound.

On September 8, 2016, around 11:30 pm, RCMP received reports of shots fired on 2nd Avenue NE in Dauphin. The male suffered an injury to his upper body. He was treated and released from the hospital.

RCMP said in a release; “Police continue to investigate and based on the investigation so far, do not believe there is a risk to the public.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

-Staff, MyToba News