Shotgun Fired During Winnipeg Restaurant Robbery

Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, Winnipeg

Three suspects are on the loose.

WINNIPEG, MB – Three suspects are on the loose after a robbery at a Winnipeg restaurant.

It happened Tuesday evening around 8:30 pm, at Gizzys Restaurant & Bar.

Three masked men robbed a man of his cell phone outside the restaurant, and then walked inside.

One of the suspects had a shotgun, and ordered everyone to get on the ground, firing a shot into the ceiling.

Employees and patrons overpowered the armed suspect, and a confrontation ensued.

The suspects ended up fleeing, while the shotgun was held for police.

One man was taken to the hospital in stable condition, and has since been released.

An investigation is being conducted by the Major Crimes Unit. Anyone with info that could help is asked to call police at 204-986-6219, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

