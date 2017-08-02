Shotgun, Cash & Pot Lead To Arrests In Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Police have seized a weapon, drugs, and cash from a residence in the 300 block of College Avenue.

In a release, police say the Street Crime Unit and the Organized Crime Unit seized a Winchester Defender 12-gauge shotgun with ammunition, $1,135 in Canadian currency, and a small amount of marijuana.

According to police, it seems the gun was in the process of being illegally modified to make it easier to conceal.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the seized items.

Police believe the arrests and items are related to gang activity.

35-year-old Winnipeg man Sheldon John Michelle has been charged with the following:

– Possession of a Weapon

– Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

– Possession of Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order

– Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations

– Possession of Scheduled Substance – Marijuana

– Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000

– Fail to Comply Condition Recognizance by Judge/Justice (x5)

– Warrant for Arrest (Fail to Comply Condition Recognizance by Judge/Justice (x2))

Numerous weapons charges are pending against a 35-year-old man and 30-year-old woman – both from Winnipeg.

Michelle was detained in custody, while the other two were released on a promise to appear in court.

-MyToba News