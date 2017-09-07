Shelter At Convention Centre Closes

WINNIPEG, MB – This is good news, the emergency shelter at the RBC Convention Centre in Winnipeg is closing.

At the peak, it was home to about a thousand northern evacuees. But now the Canadian Red Cross in Manitoba says enough evacuees have gone home, over 800 from Poplar River, so that they can shut the shelter down.

The remaining evacuees are now staying at that indoor soccer complex on Leila Avenue and hotels around the city.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File