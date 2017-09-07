Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Shelter At Convention Centre Closes

Hal Anderson
Posted: September 7th at 10:00am Featured, NEWS, manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB – This is good news, the emergency shelter at the RBC Convention Centre in Winnipeg is closing.

At the peak, it was home to about a thousand northern evacuees. But now the Canadian Red Cross in Manitoba says enough evacuees have gone home, over 800 from Poplar River, so that they can shut the shelter down.

The remaining evacuees are now staying at that indoor soccer complex on Leila Avenue and hotels around the city.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , ,
Watch for Hal's Thoughts at the start of each week on MyToba. He talks with his weather expert buddy Bruce Johnson on MyToba every weekend. Hal Anderson Weekends airs on 680 CJOB every Saturday & Sunday morning between 7 & 10. He owns his own multimedia company, Hal Anderson Productions Limited.
Related Posts
Some Northern Evacuees Going Home
From Culinary Quests to Quality Control
Missing Winnipeg Parrot
Manitoba Music Presents – MusicWorks

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.