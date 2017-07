WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg and parts of Manitoba saw severe weather overnight.

Lightening, thunder and heavy rain in the city last night. The Pembina underpass was flooded for a time. And in western Manitoba, people in the town of Alexander west of Brandon say there was loonie-sized hail last night. No word of any damage.

Today, forecasters say southeastern parts of the province could see storms.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File