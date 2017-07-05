Severe Thunderstorm Watch For Parts Of Western Manitoba

DAUPHIN, MB – Parts of Western Manitoba are under a severe thunderstorm watch.

Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms, making strong wind gusts, heavy rain, and large hail a possibility.

A moist and unstable air-mass is located over southeastern Saskatchewan and southwestern Manitoba. Thunderstorms could develop as it moves through the area this evening.

There is also considered to be a very slight risk of an isolated tornado.

The watch is in effect for the following areas:

Dauphin, Russell, Roblin, Winnipegosis, Melita, Boissevain, Turtle Mountain Provincial Park, Minnedosa, Riding Mountain National Park, Ste. Rose, McCreary, Alonsa, Gladstone, Virden, Souris.

A map with the areas under the watch in yellow is included below:

Note: This information is accurate as of 7:00 pm, July 5, 2017. Click here for the latest update.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News