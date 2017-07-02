Seven Winnipeg Stabbings Around Canada Day

WINNIPEG, MB – Seven people were stabbed in Winnipeg around Canada Day in five different incidents.

Here’s what happened:

7:30 pm – A 18-year-old man was stabbed near the skate park at the Forks. The victim is in stable condition. A 19-year-old man has been charged with assault with a weapon and other offences. He remains in custody.

12:15 am – Three people were treated for stab wounds after a fight broke out at a block party on St. Mary Avenue.

12:45 am – A 21-year-old woman was stabbed during a robbery. She is in stable condition.

1:30 am – A 22-year-old was stabbed in the 500 block of Sherbrook St. She was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

1:30 am – A man in his twenties walked into hospital with a stab wound. Police investigated, and found that his wound had been incurred at the intersection of Main Street and Pioneer Avenue. The victim is believed to be in stable condition.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News