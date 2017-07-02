banner20

Seven Winnipeg Stabbings Around Canada Day

Winnipeg Police - Stabbing Investigation
July 2nd

WINNIPEG, MB – Seven people were stabbed in Winnipeg around Canada Day in five different incidents.

Here’s what happened:

7:30 pm – A 18-year-old man was stabbed near the skate park at the Forks. The victim is in stable condition. A 19-year-old man has been charged with assault with a weapon and other offences. He remains in custody.

12:15 am – Three people were treated for stab wounds after a fight broke out at a block party on St. Mary Avenue.

12:45 am – A 21-year-old woman was stabbed during a robbery. She is in stable condition.

1:30 am – A 22-year-old was stabbed in the 500 block of Sherbrook St. She was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

1:30 am – A man in his twenties walked into hospital with a stab wound. Police investigated, and found that his wound had been incurred at the intersection of Main Street and Pioneer Avenue. The victim is believed to be in stable condition.

