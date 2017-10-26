Seven Teams = Zero Touchdowns. That’s Horrible.

WINNIPEG, MB. — Last week in the National Football League, seven teams failed to score an offensive touchdown. First time it’s happened since 2011.

That’s a disgrace. Play from the quarterbacking position in the NFL right now is sometimes solid (Carson Wentz, Tom Brady, Dak Prescott, Drew Brees), sometimes functional (Tyrod Taylor, Russell Wilson, Alex Smith, Case Keenum) and the often dreadful (Mitch Trubisky, Jacoby Brissett, Marcus Mariota and anyone in Cleveland).

Last week here were the scores: Rams 33 Cardinals 0 (no offensive touchdown for Arizona), Bears 17 Panthers 3 (no offensive touchdowns for either team), Titans 12 Browns 9 (no touchdowns for either team in a game that almost went five full quarters), Chargers 21 Broncos 0 (no offensive touchdowns for Denver), Jaguars 27 Colts 0 (no offensive touchdowns for Indianapolis).

We’ve been pounding on this all season. And yes, I know it’s probably tired and old, but when I watch NFL teams flail around on offence producing absolutely nothing week-after-week, at some point an NFL team (like Cleveland) needs to sign Colin Kaepernick.

If in fact NFL ratings are going down, they are going down because the play is horrible not because some players are kneeling for the anthem. The NFL can’t blame whacky U.S. President Donald Trump for its real problems. It had better fix its quarterbacking issues or things are only going to get worse. The fact is, there are teams in the NFL that don’t want to win and aren’t even trying to win. As a result, this league is generally fixed in favor of teams with competitive quarterbacks.

On the upside, the fact that half the teams have no functioning quarterback makes it easy for us to pick winners. Take last week’s results as an example. Last week Dr. Football went 11-4 (69-37) straight up and 8-7 (55-51) against the spread while The Coach went 14-1 (70-36) straight up and 12-3 (60-46) against the spread.

When nearly half the teams in the league are trying to compete with a quarterback who could not win a job in Arena Football, it’s easier to pick winners this year than it’s ever been. Let’s take a closer look at Week 8 in the NFL. The Cardinals, Packers, Jaguars, Rams, Giants and Titans have byes this week.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Miami Dolphins (4-2) at Baltimore Ravens (3-4)

Line: Ravens by 3

Miami will start Matt Moore will start at QB for the injured Jay Cutler; he looked good last week against the Jets, but Baltimore’s defense is better. Their offense on the other hand is terrible.

Dr. Football: Take the Dolphins in an upset.

The Coach: Take the Ravens to win and cover.

SUNDAY MORNING

Minnesota Vikings (5-2) vs. Cleveland Browns (0-7)

Line: Vikings by 9.5

It’s tough to imagine the Browns being able to score more than 10 or 13 points against a strong Minnesota defense with Deshone Kizer at QB.

Dr. Football: Take the Vikings to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Vikings to win and cover.

EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON

Chicago Bears (3-4) at New Orleans Saints (4-2)

Line: Saints by 9

Chicago surprised most last week by beating the Panthers, but the Dome is a tough place to win. New Orleans has won the last three times these two teams have met. Sunday will make it four.

Dr. Football: Take the Saints to win and cover.

The Coach: take the Saints to win and cover.

Atlanta Falcons (3-3) at New York Jets (3-4)

Line: Falcons by 4.5

Atlanta is playing consecutive road games and they didn’t looked good at all on offense last week in New England. But I think they’ll bounce back nicely here.

Dr. Football: Take the Falcons to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Falcons to win but not cover.

Carolina Panthers (4-3) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-4)

Line: Buccaneers by 2

Carolina is playing consecutive road games and Tampa Bay is home for the first time in three weeks. Both teams are struggling offensively, but go with the home team.

Dr. Football: Take the Buccaneers to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Bucs to win and cover.

San Francisco 49ers (0-7) at Philadelphia Eagles (6-1)

Line: Eagles by 13

Carson Wentz vs. the third-worst defense in the NFL? San Fran’s winless streak will continue. The Coach says: A team with a quarterback vs. a team without a quarterback. Simple.

Dr. Football: Take the Eagles to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Eagles to win and cover.

Oakland Raiders (3-3) at Buffalo Bills (4-2)

Line: Bills by 3

The Raiders offense woke up last Thursday, but their defense is awful. Look for Buffalo’s LeSean McCoy to have a big day.

Dr. Football: Take the Bills to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Bills to win and cover.

Indianapolis Colts (2-5) at Cincinnati Bengals (2-4)

Line: Bengals by 10

Indy is terrible; they couldn’t score last week at home against Jacksonville, and they won’t score on the road against the Bengals defense.

Dr. Football: Take the Bengals to win and cover.

The Coach: take the Bengals to win and cover.

Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) at New England Patriots (5-2)

Line: Patriots by 7

Even though the Chargers shut down the Broncos last week, they’ll be in tough against Tom Brady and company who returned to form last week. They’ll keep it up.

Dr. Football: Take the Patriots to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Patriots to win and cover.

LATE SUNDAY AFTERNOON

Houston Texans (3-3) at Seattle Seahawks (4-2)

Line: Seahawks by 5.5

Houston’s rookie QB Deshaun Watson will get his official welcome to the NFL moment in Seattle, only there won’t be a red carpet.

Dr. Football: Take the Seahawks to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Seahawks to win and cover.

Dallas Cowboys (3-3) at Washington Redskins (3-3)

Line: Cowboys by 2

Dallas looked like the Cowboys we expected to see last week blasting the 49ers. They love these NFC match ups too.

Dr. Football: Take the Cowboys to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Cowboys to win and cover.

SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

Pittsburgh Steelers (5-2) at Detroit Lions (3-3)

Line: Steelers by 2.5

Pittsburgh manhandled the Bengals last week and the momentum should continue in Detroit despite the Lions coming off their bye.

Dr. Football: Take the Steelers to win and cover.

The Coach: Take Matt Stafford at home. Lions to win.

MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

Denver Broncos (3-3) at Kansas City Chiefs (5-2)

Line: Chiefs by 7

The Chiefs went from being the unanimous No. 1 in the league to losing two games in five days. Facing the listless Broncos at home should fix things.

Dr. Football: Take the Chiefs to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Chiefs to win and cover.

—The Coach and Dr. Football

Photo – Jordy Grossman