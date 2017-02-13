7 More Refugees Caught Near Emerson Border

WINNIPEG, MB. — Manitoba RCMP say seven more refugees were arrested overnight.

It happened between Sunday, February 12th and Monday morning.

All were apprehended at the international border near Emerson, Manitoba.

Four people were intercepted in the first group, three in the second.

That brings the total over the weekend of February 10th to 13th to 28.

In 2017 so far, 69 people have tried to illegally enter Canada at the Emerson border.

RCMP will provide updated numbers to the media every Monday at 1:00pm.

Details about the ages, nationalities, or time of crossings will not be shared.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

File photo