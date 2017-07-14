Seven Arrested In Winnipeg Street Festival Stabbings

WINNIPEG, MB. — Seven people are facing charges after five people were stabbed on Canada Day.

It happened when a fight broke out at a block party near the intersection of Smith Street and St. Mary Avenue.

Two men, one 27 and the other 26, were both treated at the scene.

A 22-year-old man was rushed to hospital in critical condition and has since been released.

Two other men were also treated in hospital for stab wounds.

Evan Ryan Bettles, 26, has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Assault, Unsafe storage of firearm, Possess weapon, Unauthorized Possess of a Firearm with Ammunition.

He remains behind bars.

Anthony Evaristo Gonzales, 27, has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Assault.

Jonathon Paul Ortiz, 23, has been charged with Aggravated Assault.

Unnamed suspects

A 23-year-old woman has been charged with Assault and Aggravated Assault.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with Assault with a Weapon.

A 28-year-old male has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Public Mischief.

A 27-year-old male has been charged with Aggravated Assault.

Others sought

Winnipeg police say two other suspects have been identified and officers are currently tracking them down.

They would also like to speak with two witnesses who were at the scene.

Detectives are looking for the occupants of a late model, dark grey or silver Nissan Rouge.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File