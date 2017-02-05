Serious Incident On Midwinter Avenue – Heavy Winnipeg Police Presence

Winnipeg Police
Spencer Fernando
Posted: 42 minutes ago Featured, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

Winnipeg, MB – There is a heavy police presence outside an apartment building in Winnipeg’s Elmwood neighbourhood.

A large number of police cars and trucks have gathered around an apartment building on Midwinter Avenue.

There are reports that three women were taken out of the building by police and put into police cars.

Winnipeg Police have closed Midwinter Avenue between Levi Street and Brazier Street.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
