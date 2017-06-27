Serial Bank Robber Arrested In Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg man is accused of robbing banks all over the city.

The crimes took place from February 15th, 2016 until he was nabbed by Winnipeg police Monday.

Rakesh Rakesh, 39, was arrested after robbing a bank in the 1500-block of Regent Avenue.

Winnipeg police say in every robbery, Rakesh wore a disguise and threatened staff.

He allegedly got his start hitting up stores in the 2200 and 1000-blocks of McPhillips Street.

The first happened on February 15th, 2016 and the second just days later on February 19th.

He then moved on to a bank in the 1800-block of Main Street on March 4th and took a break until May 11th when he hit up a branch in the 1300-block of Ellice Avenue.

Rakesh then allegedly took a break until March 9th of this year when he robbed a bank in the 1500-block of St. Mary’s Road.

That was followed up with a bank getting knocked over on March 27th in the 600-block of St. James Street before his spree came to a halt Monday.

Rakesh remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File