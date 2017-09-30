Senior Cyclist Collides With Car In Brandon

BRANDON, MB – Around 5:25 pm on Friday, Brandon Police responded to a collision at 18th St and Princess Avenue.

A vehicle travelling westbound on Princess had turned south onto 18th St and collided with a cyclist.

The cyclist was on the south side of the intersection, travelling eastbound in the crosswalk at the time.

Police closed the intersection for around 1 hour to give emergency staff the chance to help the 69-year-old male cyclist and investigate the incident.

The cyclist was taken to Brandon Regional Health Centre, and released after being treated for minor injuries. No charges will be laid against the cyclist.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News