Semi Driver Dies In Rollover Near Cranberry Portage

CRANBERRY PORTAGE, MB. — A Creighton, Saskatchewan man has died after a single-vehicle collision.

It happened around 8:50am Saturday on Highway 10 about 35-kilometres north of Cranberry Portage, Manitoba.

The 34-year-old victim was driving a semi-trailer southbound when he allegedly over-corrected after hitting the right-hand shoulder.

The vehicle flipped over on its roof.

Cranberry Portage RCMP and Flin Flon RCMP say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown if he was wearing his seatbelt at this time.

No other information is available but MyToba News will provide all updates as we learn more.

The investigation continues.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File