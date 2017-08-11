Selkirk Senior Dies After Highway Crash

Andrew McCrea
Posted: August 11th

SELKIRK, MB. — A Selkirk senior has died after allegedly failing to stop at a highway intersection.

It happened Thursday evening around 5:50pm near the corner of Highway 67 and McPhillips Road (PR 230).

That’s in the RM of St. Andrews, Manitoba.

Selkirk RCMP say the 81-year-old man was driving westbound when his vehicle struck a northbound automobile.

The senior was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 50-year-old woman in his vehicle and the other driver, a 49-year-old East Selkirk man, were both rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

All of the victims were wearing seatbelts and alcohol has been ruled out at this time.

The investigation continues.

Dauphin RCMP search for two home invaders

