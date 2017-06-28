Selkirk RCMP Seek Armed Robber

CLANDEBOYE, MB. — Do you recognize this armed robber?

He allegedly hit up a store last Friday just before 9:30am in Clandeboye, Manitoba.

Selkirk RCMP say the man entered the business wearing a baseball cap and a neckwarmer over his face.

He was also carrying a backpack.

The man pointed a gun at an employee and demanded all the money from the register.

He was scared off when another employee entered the store.

The firearm was discharged into the floor before the man fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say the robber was operating an older black GMC pickup truck.

It has lots of chrome details and dark tinted windows.

There were no license plates on the vehicle at the time of the robbery.

It fled northbound on Highway 9, but RCMP from Selkirk, Gimli, Grand Marais, and East St. Paul were unable to locate the truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Selkirk RCMP