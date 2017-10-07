Selkirk RCMP Searching For Missing Winnipeg Canoer

SUNSET BEACH, MB – Selkirk RCMP are searching for a Winnipeg man who is missing after canoeing in Sunset Beach.

Around 5:25 am, RCMP received a call saying a 53-year-old Winnipeg man had gone fishing in his canoe at Sunset Beach the previous evening, and had not returned home. His vehicle and trailer were still at the beach Friday morning.

Selkirk RCMP, Police Dog Services, Search & Rescue, the Canadian Forces Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, and the East Beaches Fire & Rescue all participated in a search by air, land, and water.

At this time, there is no sign of the canoer.

The investigation continues.

