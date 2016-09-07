Selkirk RCMP on lookout for armed robbery suspect

LOCKPORT, MB – Today at approximately 9:30 am, Lockport RCMP responded to an armed robbery in progress at a commercial location in Lockport, Manitoba.

The suspect is male and at the time was wearing a black hoodie and black pants. RCMP say; he was wielding a knife and stole merchandise from the store as well as an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police believe he fled southbound on Highway 9 in a black Honda Civic with the licence plate HCV 881. The vehicle had been reported stolen from the Winnipeg area.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact the Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

Staff, MyToba News

Files from -Manitoba RCMP