UPDATE: Missing Selkirk Man Found

UPDATE: RCMP confirm that Didur has been found safe.

Previous updates:

SELKIRK, MB – A 64-year-old Selkirk man is missing.

Robin Didur was last seen on August 17, 2017 as he was leaving a friend’s place in Selkirk.

Didur has an orange Pontiac G5 with the Manitoba licence plate GXW 610.

He is described as 6’2″ tall, 180 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair.

A photo of Didur is below:

Police say they are worried for Robin’s well-being. They are asking anyone with info on Didur to contact Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News