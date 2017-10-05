Breach Forces Evacuation Of Manitoba Legislature

WINNIPEG, MB. — Manitoba’s Legislature building has been evacuated because of a security breach.

It happened around 2:30pm Thursday during Question Period.

Winnipeg police and fire are on scene.

Officers are telling people outside the building to move towards Kennedy Street at Broadway.

Security staff began searching under all benches in the public gallery.

Reports say seven students who were protesting tuition increases were ordered to leave minutes before the breach occurred.

This story is developing.

MyToba News will bring you all updates here.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Andrew McCrea