Second Weekend Atop Box Office For Dunkirk
WINNIPEG, MB. — Dunkirk took the top box office spot for the second weekend in a row.
The Christopher Nolan epic grossed another $28.1-million.
Dunkirk has raked in over $234.1-million worldwide with nearly $103-million of that from North America.
It cost about $100-million to produce.
Not such a stinker
Critics weren’t allowed to watch The Emoji Movie before it opened.
That’s usually a sign the studio has zero confidence in the picture and a cheap attempt by the producers to recover their budget.
It appears it worked.
The Emoji Movie was critically panned but still raked in $25.7-million.
That put the animated movie in second place.
It will take another weekend to determine if word of mouth will save it, but we’re still slapping a big ol’ poop emoji on this one.
Atomic Blonde
Atomic Blonde opened below expectations.
The Charlize Theron action film was set to rake in $20-million this weekend.
It opened in fourth place with $18.6-million behind Girls Trip with $20.1-million.
Focus Features is modest with the success of Atomic Blonde.
They believe the film has legs despite a soft opening weekend.
The top 10 box office numbers from the weekend follow below:
|Now
|Prev
|Film
|Gross
|Week #
|1
|1
|Dunkirk
|$28.1-million
|2
|2
|—
|The Emoji Movie
|$25.7-million
|New
|3
|2
|Girls Trip
|$20.1-million
|2
|4
|—
|Atomic Blonde
|$18.6-million
|New
|5
|3
|Spider-Man: Homecoming
|$13.5-million
|4
|6
|4
|War for the Planet of the Apes
|$10.4-million
|3
|7
|6
|Despicable Me 3
|$7.7-million
|5
|8
|5
|Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
|$6.8-million
|2
|9
|7
|Baby Driver
|$4.1-million
|5
|10
|9
|Wonder Woman
|$3.5-million
|9
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies
