Second Weekend Atop Box Office For Dunkirk

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 11 minutes ago

WINNIPEG, MB. — Dunkirk took the top box office spot for the second weekend in a row.

The Christopher Nolan epic grossed another $28.1-million.

Dunkirk has raked in over $234.1-million worldwide with nearly $103-million of that from North America.

It cost about $100-million to produce.

Not such a stinker

Critics weren’t allowed to watch The Emoji Movie before it opened.

That’s usually a sign the studio has zero confidence in the picture and a cheap attempt by the producers to recover their budget.

It appears it worked.

The Emoji Movie was critically panned but still raked in $25.7-million.

That put the animated movie in second place.

It will take another weekend to determine if word of mouth will save it, but we’re still slapping a big ol’ poop emoji on this one.

Atomic Blonde

Atomic Blonde opened below expectations.

The Charlize Theron action film was set to rake in $20-million this weekend.

It opened in fourth place with $18.6-million behind Girls Trip with $20.1-million.

Focus Features is modest with the success of Atomic Blonde.

They believe the film has legs despite a soft opening weekend.

The top 10 box office numbers from the weekend follow below:

Now Prev Film Gross Week #
1 1 Dunkirk $28.1-million 2
2 The Emoji Movie $25.7-million New
3 2 Girls Trip $20.1-million 2
4 Atomic Blonde $18.6-million New
5 3 Spider-Man: Homecoming $13.5-million 4
6 4 War for the Planet of the Apes $10.4-million 3
7 6 Despicable Me 3 $7.7-million 5
8 5 Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets $6.8-million 2
9 7 Baby Driver $4.1-million 5
10 9 Wonder Woman $3.5-million 9

