Second Victim In Winnipeg Murder Of Sumner

Andrew McCrea
Posted: October 24th, 2017 at 7:00pm Featured, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — A second victim has been identified in the killing of William Sumner (pictured).

Winnipeg police say a 25-year-old man was also present when Sumner was gunned down on June 18th.

The man was shot in the leg and hid his wound until police caught up with him on July 3rd.

They were investigating an unrelated incident and were unaware a second victim was involved.

Winnipeg police told reporters Tuesday they believe the man received ‘very significant’ injuries.

The Homicide Unit investigated and upgraded charges against four men who were previously taken into custody.

Cameron Kinnavanthong, 32, Jonathan Catcheway, 28, Gene Malcolm, 33, and Leon Patchinose, 30, have all been slapped with Aggravated Assault and Discharge with Intent to Wound charges.

All four remain behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
