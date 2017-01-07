Second Suspect Charged In November Bank Card Theft

BRANDON, MB — A 19-year-old Brandon man is facing bank fraud charges.

The investigation started back in November when the victim told police two men he or she knew stole their bank card.

It was used to withdraw a stack of cash from the victim’s account.

Police arrested one suspect at the time and the investigation continued.

The second suspect has been charged with Theft Under $5000, Fraud Under $5000, and Fraudulent use of ATM Card.

He was released on a promise to appear in court in February.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News