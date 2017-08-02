Scott Taylor Updates Manitoba’s Games

WINNIPEG, MB – The rowing skills of National Jr. Champion Emma Gray and an outstanding baseball game at Shaw Park were the highlights for Manitoba on a beautiful Tuesday at the 2017 Canada Summer Games.

With Owen Harms pitching a gem, Manitoba’s baseball team scored a pair of runs in the eighth inning and then held on to beat Ontario 3-2 in a cracker of a ball game at the downtown stadium.

Manitoba was the only province to finish round-robin play with a perfect record of 5-0 and will now face Alberta – the top team in Group A – in the semifinal round at Shaw Park at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Meanwile, Gray rowed her way into the finals of the single and double sculls at Kenora Rowing Club. After two days of qualifying heats in multiple rowing categories, Manitobans have advanced to the finals in six rowing races on Thursday and Friday. Manitoba will compete in the final of female single scull, double sculls, quadruple sculls, and rowing eights, along with male single scull and rowing four. Gray, who was Manitoba’s flag bearer at Opening Ceremonies, will compete in female single, double, and quadruple sculls.

Manitoba’s female basketball team advanced past the quarterfinals on Day 4. The women beat New Brunswick, 71-68 and will now advance to a semifinal matchup with Ontario on Wednesday at 8 p.m. at Duckworth Centre. This playoff round game is scheduled to be broadcast live on TSN. The male basketball team lost its game with Alberta, which relegates them to a placing game with Saskatchewan on Wednesday.

Both Manitoba’s male and female beach volleyball teams have advanced to quarterfinal action against British Columbia on Wednesday. On the male side, Manitobans Ben Hooker and Daniel Thiessen finished the round-robin with a 4-1 record. The pair will face B.C. at 4 p.m. On the female side, Josie and Kearley Abbott lost to Ontario on Tuesday and will face B.C. tonight at 7 p.m.

A pair of female divers qualified for the final of the three-metre springboard diving event at Pan Am Pool. When the competition ended, Alyssa Gauthier finished sixth and Mara George finished eighth in the overall standings.

Manitoba’s female soccer team will miss out on the chance to play for a medal, losing their quarterfinal matchup with Alberta by a 2-0 score on Tuesday. They will now play a placing game with Saskatchewan this afternoon at 4:30 at Ralph Cantafio Soccer Complex.

There is a one-day break in athletics on Wednesday before a full slate of final events are scheduled for Thursday and Friday. In total, Manitoba is scheduled to compete in five sports on Wednesday.

The Wedensday Schedule:

Basketball

12:45 p.m. – Male Basketball – Team Manitoba vs. Team Saskatechewan – Canada Games Sport For Life Centre

8:00 p.m. – Female Basketball – Team Manitoba vs. Team Ontario – Duckworth Centre

Beach Volleyball

4:30 p.m. – Male Beach Volleyball – Team Manitoba vs. Team British Columbia – Sargent Park Complex

7:00 p.m. – Female Beach Volleyball – Team Manitoba vs. Team British Columbia – Sargent Park Complex

Diving

3:30 p.m. – Female 1-metre final

4:15 p.m. – Male 3-metre final

Soccer

4:30 p.m. – Female Soccer – Team Manitoba vs. Team Saskatchewan – Ralph Cantafio Soccer Complex

Softball

12:00 p.m. – Male Softball – Team Manitoba vs. Team Newfoundland-Labrador – John Blumberg Softball Complex

