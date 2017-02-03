Scores From Winnipeg High School Hockey

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg high school hockey played a total of six games yesterday. In the men’s division, J.H. Burns lost to Fort Richmond in overtime by a score of 6 to 5. Transcona beat Westwood 3 -2. Here are the scores from women’s division play on Thursday; Selkirk 1 – Oak Park 0 Sanford 7 – Kildonan East 1 Portage 8 – Beliveau 0 Springfield 5 – West Kildonan 1 -Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.