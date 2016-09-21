Schools across North America threatened by fax

Winnipeg police are investigating after the city’s largest school division received a disturbing fax.

Threats were also sent to other schools across the country, including Prince Edward Island and Halifax.

Students in PEI were temporarily evacuated while authorities investigated.

Winnipeg School Division received threats early in the day and contacted police immediately.

The force warned all schools to be extra vigilant but later declared the threat a hoax around 10:30am.

Winnipeg police won’t say exactly what the threat included.

Several schools in the United States also received similar warnings.

