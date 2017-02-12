School Of Rock Winnipeg Celebrating One Year Anniversary

WINNIPEG, MB – School of Rock Winnipeg turns one-year-old this year.

Taking a unique approach to music lessons, School of Rock Winnipeg offers aspiring musicians with lessons and then puts them right onto the live stage.

To celebrate the 1 year anniversary of the School of Rock Winnipeg, a concern will be held on Saturday March 4th at the Pyramid Cabaret on 176 Fort Street. The concert will start at 2 pm.

Said Owner Darrel Drachenberg about the concert, “It will be an afternoon of great music, tonnes of energy and a great sense of accomplishment! A lot of these kids were beginners at their instruments when we started rehearsing for this concert. They’ve practiced hard and now challenge themselves to play in front of a live audience. What’s not to like about this?”

Find out more at the School of Rock Facebook page.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – School of Rock Winnipeg Facebook Page