Scholarships Awarded

WINNIPEG, MB. – At the Canada Games Sport for Life Centre, $19,000 in academic scholarships were presented to fourteen high school students, six university students, and four Manitoba coaches.

The presentations included the Manitoba Foundation for Sport Scholarships, Bud Tinsley Sport Leadership Scholarship, Coaching Manitoba Bursaries, and Princess Royal Pan Am Scholarships.

Also presented was the Manitoba Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association (MSSA) Jack Matheson Award which provides $750 to post-secondary students who demonstrate an interest in a career in one or more of the following careers: sports writing, sports broadcasting, sports media production or sports public relations.

The Manitoba Foundation for Sports scholarship program administered by Sport Manitoba announced a new scholarship this year. Jennifer Fleming created the Fleming Family Hockey Coach Scholarship, in memory of her father Jake Fleming and her brother Wayne Fleming, to recognize an upcoming Manitoba hockey coach who shows similar coaching and leadership traits that were characteristic of both Jake and Wayne.

“Teaching, coaching, and sharing the game of hockey was not only a passion for my Dad Jake and brother Wayne, it was ultimately their life’s work, pleasure and reward,” said Jennifer Fleming. “This scholarship is a way to carry forward their passion to the next generation of coaches.”

The Fleming Family Hockey Coach scholarship will be presented annually to a student who has demonstrated a commitment to coaching hockey in Manitoba. The goal is to encourage students to continue coaching hockey while attending a post-secondary institution and beyond. The $1,200 scholarship will be applied to the recipient’s tuition.

Applications for the Fleming Family Hockey Coach scholarship open today and are available www.sportmanitoba.ca/scholarshipats. Application deadline is Friday, September 15, 2017.

Manitoba Foundation for Sport Scholarships

This year the Manitoba Foundation for Sports scholarships (MFFS) recognized the exceptional achievements of 17 student athletes. These athletes represent 10 towns/cities and 16 different sports.

$500 High School Scholarship Recipients

Taylor Boughton

Renee Desroches

Jessica Edel

Richard Graham

Katie Heppner

Zachary Janzen

Yonatan Orlov

Arnish Patel

Bailey Paziuk

Karanhir Rangi

Anoush Sepehri

Sarah Smith

Dylan Sutherland

$1000 University Scholarship Recipients

Kerri Kuzbyt

Cameron Mackay

James Wagner

Tyler Wilson

Bud Tinsley Sport Leadership Scholarship

This scholarship was created in 2012 in memory of Robert (Bud) Tinsley, by his family and friends. The $500 scholarship recipient is selected from among the Manitoba Foundation for Sport scholarship recipients, based on the added criteria of leadership.

This year’s recipient is Jessica Edel of Morris. Through hard work, dedication, and fortitude, Edel’s grade 12 average was 93%. She is attending CMU to play volleyball with a major in Biology and a minor in Math. Edel also received a $500 MFFS.

Coaching Manitoba Bursaries

One male and one female each from Winnipeg and Rural Manitoba received a $500 bursary to be used toward their 2017-2018 tuition. The bursaries have been named after two special coaches in Manitoba: Silvio Sboto and Jeff Collins.

* Silvio Sboto Memorial Rural Coach Award Female: Victoria Stutsky from St. Andrews of Gymnastics attending University of Manitoba

* Silvio Sboto Memorial Rural Coach Award Male: Jon-Ross Merasty-Moose from Thompson of Basketball attending Brandon University

* Jeff Collins Memorial Winnipeg Coach Award Female: Emma Kitson of Ringette attending Unversite de Saint-Boniface

* Jeff Collins Memorial Winnipeg Coach Award Male: Amish Patel of Badminton attending University of Manitoba. *Amish Patel also received a $500 MFFS

Princess Royal Pan Am Scholarships

One male and one female high-performance athlete enrolled in a post-secondary institution in Manitoba each received $3,000 today.

Recipients

Female: Chantal Van Landeghem of Swimming attending University of Manitoba

Male: Robert Law of Lawn Bowling attending University of Manitoba

Manitoba Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association (MSSA)

The Jack Matheson Award provides $750 to post-secondary students who demonstrate an interest in a career in one or more of the following careers: sports writing, sports broadcasting, sports media production or sports public relations. The award is named in honour of the late Jack Matheson, a former Winnipeg Tribune sports editor and CJOB radio broadcaster. He was one of the first in Manitoba to hire graduates of post-secondary education programs for jobs in the sports journalism field.

There were two winners of this year’s Jack Matheson award.

Stefanie Lasuik is a recent journalism graduate of Red River College and University of Winnipeg. She served as sports editor of the Projector, Red River College’s student newspaper, and spent two summers working for the Stonewall Teulon Tribune and Selkirk Record. She also sold out a book about golf and was a sports anchor on Red River Radio. Stefanie, who also interned for the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, is currently working as a news reporter at the Winnipeg Free Press.

Nolan Kowal is also a recent journalism graduate after completing the creative communications program at Red River College. He built up a strong sports work portfolio, performing radio and TV play-by-play for University of Manitoba Bisons hockey games, serving as a radio board operator for Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Winnipeg Goldeyes contests, and interning as a game reporter for the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose.

