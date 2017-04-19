Schedule is Out for Manitoba Bison Football

WINNIPEG, MB. – Manitoba Bison football will kick off the 2017 CIS season at home on September 1st.

The Bisons will host their annual Homecoming Game against the defending conference champion Calgary Dinos on Saturday, September 16 at 1 p.m. at Investors Group Field – on the U of Manitoba Fort Garry campus.

The Bison will host the first-ever afternoon weekday game on Friday, September 29th with a 3 p.m. start time against the Alberta Golden Bears.

In week seven, Manitoba completes the home game schedule by playing the UBC Thunderbirds, the 2016 conference finalist, on Saturday, October 21 at 2 p.m.

Full Bison Football 2017 Canada West Regular Season Schedule (all times Central Time)

Fri, Sept. 1: Saskatchewan Huskies Investors Group Field 7 p.m.

Sat., Sep. 9: UBC Thunderbirds Thunderbird Stadium 3 p.m.

*Sat., Sept. 16: Calgary Dinos Investors Group Field 1 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 23: Regina Rams Mosaic Stadium 3 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 29: Alberta Golden Bears Investors Group Field 3 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 7: CONFERENCE BYE

Sat., Oct. 14: Calgary Dinos McMahon Stadium 2 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 21: UBC Thunderbirds Investors Group Field 2 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 28: Saskatchewan Huskies Griffiths Stadium 8 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 4: Canada West Semi-Finals (3 @ 2 / 4 @ 1)

Sat., Nov. 11: Canada West Final (81st Hardy Cup)

Sat., Nov. 18: U SPORTS Semi-Final: Mitchell Bowl – RSEQ @ Canada West

Sat., Nov. 25: U SPORTS Championship: 53rd Vanier Cup at McMaster (Hamilton)

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

File Photo