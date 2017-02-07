Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Scattered Flurries This Week In Winnipeg & Southern MB

Snowfall - Manitoba
Andrew McCrea
Posted: February 7th at 3:00pm brandon, Featured, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB — Scattered flurries in Winnipeg and southern Manitoba through the week.

Thursday will be bright and sunny, but no relief from that nearly -40 C windchill.

Tuesday

A mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries Tuesday afternoon.

Wind northwest 20-kilometres an hour.

A high of -19 C in Winnipeg and southern Manitoba, with a windchill of -30 C.

A few clouds with a 20-kilometre northwest wind becoming light overnight.

The temperature should drop to -28 C overnight, but the windchill will feel more like -38 C.

Wednesday

A mix of sun and cloud in Winnipeg and southern Manitoba Wednesday.

Wind becoming west 20-kilometres an hour in the morning with a chance of flurries in the afternoon.

The temperature should reach -19 C but the windchill will drop a degree to -39 C.

Clear overnight with a low of -22 C.

Thursday

Clouds clear in the area on Thursday.

Looking for a high of -13 C.

Snow Thursday night as we drop to a low of -13 C.

For your latest forecast, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.