Scattered Flurries This Week In Winnipeg & Southern MB

WINNIPEG, MB — Scattered flurries in Winnipeg and southern Manitoba through the week.

Thursday will be bright and sunny, but no relief from that nearly -40 C windchill.

Tuesday

A mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries Tuesday afternoon.

Wind northwest 20-kilometres an hour.

A high of -19 C in Winnipeg and southern Manitoba, with a windchill of -30 C.

A few clouds with a 20-kilometre northwest wind becoming light overnight.

The temperature should drop to -28 C overnight, but the windchill will feel more like -38 C.

Wednesday

A mix of sun and cloud in Winnipeg and southern Manitoba Wednesday.

Wind becoming west 20-kilometres an hour in the morning with a chance of flurries in the afternoon.

The temperature should reach -19 C but the windchill will drop a degree to -39 C.

Clear overnight with a low of -22 C.

Thursday

Clouds clear in the area on Thursday.

Looking for a high of -13 C.

Snow Thursday night as we drop to a low of -13 C.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News