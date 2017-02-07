Scattered Flurries This Week In Winnipeg & Southern MB
WINNIPEG, MB — Scattered flurries in Winnipeg and southern Manitoba through the week.
Thursday will be bright and sunny, but no relief from that nearly -40 C windchill.
Tuesday
A mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries Tuesday afternoon.
Wind northwest 20-kilometres an hour.
A high of -19 C in Winnipeg and southern Manitoba, with a windchill of -30 C.
A few clouds with a 20-kilometre northwest wind becoming light overnight.
The temperature should drop to -28 C overnight, but the windchill will feel more like -38 C.
Wednesday
A mix of sun and cloud in Winnipeg and southern Manitoba Wednesday.
Wind becoming west 20-kilometres an hour in the morning with a chance of flurries in the afternoon.
The temperature should reach -19 C but the windchill will drop a degree to -39 C.
Clear overnight with a low of -22 C.
Thursday
Clouds clear in the area on Thursday.
Looking for a high of -13 C.
Snow Thursday night as we drop to a low of -13 C.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News